SouthState Bank Corp Sells 4,849 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

SouthState Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.9% of SouthState Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $35,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average is $160.13. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $190.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $195.00 price target on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. This represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 384,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,012.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,525,117 shares in the company, valued at $429,818,293.17. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 770,078 shares of company stock worth $20,058,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

