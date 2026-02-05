SouthState Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

SouthState Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,045 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

