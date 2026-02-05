Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $16.45. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 48,942 shares.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) is a global provider of medical diagnostics services, specializing in pathology and radiology. Established in 1987 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has grown into one of the largest laboratory networks in the world. Its ordinary shares trade on the Australian Securities Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol SKHHY.

The company offers a broad range of clinical pathology services, including anatomic pathology, clinical chemistry, hematology, microbiology and molecular diagnostics.

