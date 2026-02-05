Solidus Ai Tech Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Solidus Ai Tech token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Solidus Ai Tech has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $2.48 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech was first traded on August 28th, 2023. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,986,604,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,753,226,436 tokens. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,986,604,077 with 1,753,226,436 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.00602505 USD and is down -11.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $2,397,832.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solidus Ai Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solidus Ai Tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solidus Ai Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

