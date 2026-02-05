SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 84,869,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 59,071,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.2%

The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,090.72. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 167,245 shares of company stock worth $4,362,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 540,610 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 273,972 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,699,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

