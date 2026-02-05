SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,676 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540,610 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 273,972 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,699,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,179,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,245 shares of company stock worth $4,362,815. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.