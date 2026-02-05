Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. Snap had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Snap’s conference call:

Financial results and profitability beators — Q4 revenue was $1.72B (+10% YoY) with adjusted gross margin at 59%, adjusted EBITDA of $358M, net income of $45M, Q4 free cash flow of $206M, and a new $500M share repurchase authorization.

— Q4 revenue was $1.72B (+10% YoY) with adjusted gross margin at 59%, adjusted EBITDA of $358M, net income of $45M, Q4 free cash flow of $206M, and a new $500M share repurchase authorization. Subscriptions/other revenue are accelerating — other revenue rose 62% YoY to $232M and subscribers grew 71% YoY to 24M, driven in part by memory storage plans that also improve retention.

— other revenue rose 62% YoY to $232M and subscribers grew 71% YoY to 24M, driven in part by memory storage plans that also improve retention. Ad product momentum and advertiser growth — total active advertisers +28% YoY, strong traction for Sponsored Snaps and Promoted Places (improving CTRs, ROAS and DPA/app ad performance), and notable growth in SMBs and DR advertising.

— total active advertisers +28% YoY, strong traction for Sponsored Snaps and Promoted Places (improving CTRs, ROAS and DPA/app ad performance), and notable growth in SMBs and DR advertising. Pivot toward profitable growth is weighing on engagement — management materially cut community growth marketing, leaving MAU at 946M (near 1B) but DAU down 3M to 474M as the company rebalances growth toward higher‑monetization geographies.

— management materially cut community growth marketing, leaving MAU at 946M (near 1B) but DAU down 3M to 474M as the company rebalances growth toward higher‑monetization geographies. Specs/AR roadmap offers long-term upside but requires investment — Snap plans a consumer Specs launch in 2026 with Snap OS 2.0, Lens Studio and Snap Cloud support; promising developer ecosystem and use cases, though execution and capital needs remain uncertainties.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Snap has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Snap News Roundup

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.85.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $27,767.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 483,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,548.54. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $185,688.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,972,051 shares in the company, valued at $23,271,159.33. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,393,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,169,210. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 61,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Snap by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

