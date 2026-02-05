Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Snap to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Snap has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $27,767.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 483,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,548.54. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $185,688.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,972,051 shares in the company, valued at $23,271,159.33. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,393,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,169,210. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,208,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,757 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Snap by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,677 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $2,723,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

