Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 29,063 Shares

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,530,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,398,695.16. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,890 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $84,237.30.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 33,356 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,486,009.80.

On Friday, December 19th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 875 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $38,928.75.

On Thursday, December 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 100 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $4,449.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 900 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $40,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,600 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $71,184.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 11,890 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $530,294.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 94,583 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $4,212,726.82.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SION opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48.

More Sionna Therapeutics News

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sionna Therapeutics this week:

Brokerages set a new price target of $45.43 for Sionna, which supports upside expectations versus recent levels.

Sionna management will present at the Guggenheim Securities Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit on Feb. 11 — a scheduled investor event that may provide additional pipeline updates or analyst Q&A but contains no new data yet.

Director Peter A. Thompson disclosed sales totaling 29,063 shares (Feb 3) and 1,890 shares (Feb 2) at ~ $44.57 each, reducing his stake modestly; such insider sales can prompt short‑term selling pressure even though his remaining stake remains large.

Orbimed Advisors LLC (reported as a director-holder) also sold 29,063 shares (Feb 3) and 1,890 shares (Feb 2) at roughly the same prices, trimming its position — another liquidity event that can feed downward movement in the share price.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SION. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SION. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 950,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 204,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

