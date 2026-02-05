SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146.20 and last traded at GBX 145.40, with a volume of 36173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.40.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SigmaRoc from GBX 120 to GBX 130 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon lifted their price objective on SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.50. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.72.

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

