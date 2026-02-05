Sidoti Csr Lowers Earnings Estimates for Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a report released on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORR opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 156,566 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 46.1% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 513,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 162,146 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 333,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester’s core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.