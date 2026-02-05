ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.73 and last traded at $102.8820. Approximately 35,697,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,742,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.07.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy on NOW and set a $155 price target, highlighting confidence in the company’s AI-led growth and implying significant upside from current levels. Read More.

ServiceNow expanded its AI platform strategy via a deeper partnership with Anthropic, reinforcing product differentiation for enterprise AI workflows and potential long-term revenue upside. Read More.

Analyst commentary (and a Seeking Alpha note) argues that AI demand and adoption of Now Assist create an attractive buy entry point — a view that supports medium/long-term fundamentals despite near-term volatility. Read More.

Bernstein called ServiceNow a discounted large-cap growth stock, framing current weakness as valuation-driven opportunity rather than a structural problem. Read More.

Broad sector headlines — labeled the "SaaSpocalypse" — are driving indiscriminate selling across software names (including NOW), with analysts and outlets pointing to re-rating risk and compressed multiples. Read More.

Coverage noting AI-driven disruption and new competitors (and weak performance in cloud/tech ETFs) is increasing investor skittishness about incumbents' growth durability. This is cited as a driver of the sector pullback. Read More.

High-profile criticism from commentators (Jim Cramer calling NOW a "nightmare"/poster child for the group) is amplifying short-term selling pressure and retail/media attention. Read More.

Security research flagged exploitable AI agents tied to ServiceNow and Microsoft, creating a potential near-term risk vector that could worry CIOs and delay some corporate rollouts. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.01.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,525 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $249,352.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,294.55. This trade represents a 36.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $431,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,240. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $5,428,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

