Seros Financial LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 454,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Seros Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

