Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$179.00 to C$188.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$167.00 target price on shares of iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Cibc Captl Mkts cut iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$178.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.86.

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$171.41. 344,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,346. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$115.21 and a 12 month high of C$182.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$161.07.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of C$6.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total value of C$525,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,762,500. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Philippe Sarfati sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total value of C$380,847.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,931. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

