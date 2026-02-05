Scorpion Minerals (ASX:SCN) Insider Mike Kitney Buys 375,000 Shares

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN – Get Free Report) insider Mike Kitney bought 375,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00.

Mike Kitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Mike Kitney purchased 65,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$2,015.00.

Scorpion Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Scorpion Minerals

Scorpion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, zinc, vanadium, and platinum-group elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pharos project covering an area of 1,335 square kilometers located in the Murchison Mineral Field, Western Australia; and 100% option to acquire the Youanmi Lithium project comprising E57/978, E57/1049, and E57/1056 tenements covering an area of 279 square kilometers located in the East Murchison mineral field.

