Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Bought by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHF opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

