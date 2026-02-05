SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,409 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,334,000 after purchasing an additional 887,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $131,375,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35,003.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 640,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,168,000 after buying an additional 638,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $226.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $227.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

