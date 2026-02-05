SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,870 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

