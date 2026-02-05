SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 205.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 91,424 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 265.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,573.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Gold Fields by 430.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFI shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

