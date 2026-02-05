Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.