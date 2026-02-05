Savant Capital LLC Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 133.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,988 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTES. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10,377.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,793,000 after buying an additional 1,371,834 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,057.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 212,050 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 324,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after acquiring an additional 142,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,335 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bank & Trust now owns 82,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares during the period.

VTES stock opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.69. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $102.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

