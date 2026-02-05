Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,325.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of USMV opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

