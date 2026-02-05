Satish Mehta Sells 13,013 Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,476.65. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Satish Mehta sold 8,872 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $297,478.16.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Satish Mehta sold 6,056 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $204,268.88.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. Chewy has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 1.64%.Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price target on Chewy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

