Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Here are the key takeaways from Sangoma Technologies' conference call:

Q2 results met guidance — revenue was $51.5M (+1.2% sequential), adjusted EBITDA $8.3M (16%), cash conversion >120% and free cash flow was $8.0M ($0.24/share); management tightened FY26 guidance to $205–208M revenue and 17%–18% adjusted EBITDA margin.

— revenue was $51.5M (+1.2% sequential), adjusted EBITDA $8.3M (16%), cash conversion >120% and free cash flow was $8.0M ($0.24/share); management tightened FY26 guidance to $205–208M revenue and 17%–18% adjusted EBITDA margin. Strong bookings and MRR momentum — MRR bookings rose 67% QoQ and 60% YoY, several large mid‑market and wholesale deals closed (including a >$150K MRR, 350+ location retail win), and Q3 starting backlog is up ~125%, giving visibility into H2 revenue.

— MRR bookings rose 67% QoQ and 60% YoY, several large mid‑market and wholesale deals closed (including a >$150K MRR, 350+ location retail win), and Q3 starting backlog is up ~125%, giving visibility into H2 revenue. Improving cash & capital allocation — the company repurchased ~196K shares in Q2 (700K+ shares retired total), generated strong free cash flow, and reduced debt to $37.6M (from $60.4M YoY), while retaining flexibility for selective M&A.

— the company repurchased ~196K shares in Q2 (700K+ shares retired total), generated strong free cash flow, and reduced debt to $37.6M (from $60.4M YoY), while retaining flexibility for selective M&A. Like‑for‑like revenue weakness and potential rollout volatility — excluding the $6.4M VoIP Supply divestiture, revenue was ~2% lower YoY, and management warned that as larger bundled deals become more common there may be quarterly revenue timing/volatility while deployments complete.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 472,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 109.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) is a global provider of enterprise communications solutions that enable organizations to deploy voice, video, and data services across on-premises and cloud environments. The company’s offerings include unified communications platforms, SIP-based telephony hardware, VoIP gateways, session border controllers, and related endpoints. Sangoma serves small and medium-sized businesses as well as larger enterprises, delivering solutions for IP telephony, collaboration, contact centers, and SIP trunking.

The company’s product portfolio comprises software-based PBX systems such as PBXact and FreePBX, along with hardware appliances for secure and scalable connectivity.

Further Reading

