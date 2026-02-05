Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $188.79 and last traded at $189.7230. 21,790,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 11,045,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.9%

The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

