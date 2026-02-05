Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.7273.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays set a $109.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $592.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $828,794.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 888,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,839,001.60. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 283.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

