Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RY opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $174.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $237.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.83%.Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

