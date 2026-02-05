Rollbit Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $130.60 Million (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $130.60 million and approximately $970.01 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,761,060,091 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,761,273,623.151822. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.07736206 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $506,970.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

