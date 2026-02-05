RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 32,472 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders owned 1.02% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,256,000 after acquiring an additional 358,121 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 899,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,619 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 468,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 419,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.54 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

