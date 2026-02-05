RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Strong Q4 results — record revenue ($10.3B), robust data‑center growth and beat on adjusted EPS that show execution and healthy margins.

Management remains bullish on long‑term AI demand and product roadmap (MI450, Helios rack‑scale, new Ryzen AI/Instinct launches) — CEO Lisa Su reiterated that AI adoption accelerates and could drive material revenue in later years.

Several Wall Street firms reaffirmed or raised targets/ratings after the print (Evercore, KeyCorp, Benchmark), supporting a longer‑term bullish thesis.

Some analysts and outlets frame the post‑earnings decline as a buying opportunity — view differs by time horizon (short‑term volatility vs. multi‑quarter AI ramp).

Macro/sector pressure amplified the move: broader tech weakness and AI‑sector rotation contributed to heavier selling across semis, not just AMD.

Investors flagged guidance and China exposure: AMD disclosed roughly $390M of MI308 sales to China in Q4 but is capping China AI revenue at ~$100M in Q1 amid licensing/export uncertainty — raising doubts about how much of the AI upside is repeatable.

Q1 outlook disappointed some short‑term expectations — guidance midpoint implies sequential decline despite strong YoY growth, and whisper/"implied" numbers had been higher, prompting profit‑taking.

Traders took gains and pushed a large one‑day selloff (sector contagion, mixed analyst notes and some downgrades), turning a beat into a sharp drop and large market‑cap loss in the session.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $200.19 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $325.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

