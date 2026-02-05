RMR Wealth Builders Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414,037 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,663 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,592,000 after purchasing an additional 239,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 36.0%

Shares of IEFA opened at $94.92 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.