RMR Wealth Builders Has $4.53 Million Stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF $FTRB

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,654 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders owned approximately 1.35% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 343,359 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,325,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 1,493.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 890,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 835,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 319,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 42,758 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $417.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $25.84.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process. FTRB was launched on Jan 2, 2024 and is issued by Federated Hermes.

