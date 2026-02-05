RMR Wealth Builders Has $13.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,018 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $3,693,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,553.0% in the third quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 390,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 366,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 55,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.