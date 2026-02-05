Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,353 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The business’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $279,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,115,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,800.27. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $144,702.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 730,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,306. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,734. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.