RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.93%.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 11,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc (NASDAQ: RGCO) is a natural gas distribution and transmission company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia. Through its regulated subsidiaries, the company provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across northern West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland. RGC Resources focuses on maintaining a safe and efficient local pipeline network to ensure reliable supply to its service areas.

The company operates two primary business segments: distribution and transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.