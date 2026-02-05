RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.93%.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 11,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $23.82.
RGC Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc (NASDAQ: RGCO) is a natural gas distribution and transmission company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia. Through its regulated subsidiaries, the company provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across northern West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland. RGC Resources focuses on maintaining a safe and efficient local pipeline network to ensure reliable supply to its service areas.
The company operates two primary business segments: distribution and transmission.
