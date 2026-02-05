Reviewing Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) & Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ck Hutchison has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ck Hutchison alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ck Hutchison and Livento Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ck Hutchison 0 0 0 1 4.00 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Livento Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ck Hutchison and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ck Hutchison N/A N/A N/A Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ck Hutchison and Livento Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ck Hutchison $36.07 billion 0.87 $2.19 billion N/A N/A Livento Group $1.69 million 1,551.31 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Ck Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Summary

Ck Hutchison beats Livento Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ck Hutchison

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications. It invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 53 ports spanning 24 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. The company also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets under Watsons, PARKnSHOP, and FORTRESS brands; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, it invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, the company provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Livento Group

(Get Free Report)

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ck Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ck Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.