RETARDIO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.26 Million (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. RETARDIO has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $804.87 thousand worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RETARDIO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RETARDIO has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.00127832 USD and is down -26.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $780,001.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

