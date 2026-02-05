Rep. David Taylor Buys American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Electric Power stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. TD Cowen upgraded American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.