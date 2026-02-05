Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.31 and traded as low as GBX 118. Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 119.18, with a volume of 16,547 shares.

Redcentric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Redcentric alerts:

Redcentric (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Redcentric had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Redcentric plc will post 8.8015647 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Redcentric

About Redcentric

In related news, insider Richard McGuire acquired 29,000 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 per share, for a total transaction of £34,220. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,896,000. Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.