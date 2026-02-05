Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UMB Financial (UMBF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) recently:

1/30/2026 – UMB Financial was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/29/2026 – UMB Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/29/2026 – UMB Financial had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – UMB Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $133.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – UMB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

1/12/2026 – UMB Financial was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – UMB Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – UMB Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $149.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – UMB Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – UMB Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – UMB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/8/2025 – UMB Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Get UMB Financial Corporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $50,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,698.40. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total transaction of $1,956,368.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,506,200 shares in the company, valued at $193,682,258. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock worth $4,269,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.