Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,002,970 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 6,689,769 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,935,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.82 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 70.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rayonier from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc (NYSE: RYN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in timberland ownership and management. The company’s core business revolves around sustainably growing, harvesting, and marketing timber and timber-related products. Rayonier’s timberland portfolio encompasses approximately 2.7 million acres across the United States and New Zealand, focusing on softwood and hardwood fiber for use in paper, packaging and building materials.

Rayonier operates through two primary segments: Timber and Real Estate Solutions.

Featured Stories

