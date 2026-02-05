Rambus (RMBS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) in the last few weeks:
- 2/3/2026 – Rambus had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $126.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Rambus had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Rambus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Rambus was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 1/26/2026 – Rambus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – Rambus is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Rambus was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Rambus had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Rambus was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Rambus had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Rambus was downgraded by analysts at Cfra Research from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – Rambus was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $511,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,725.90. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rambus
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.