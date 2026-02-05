Rambus (RMBS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2026 – Rambus had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $126.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Rambus had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Rambus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Rambus was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/26/2026 – Rambus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2026 – Rambus is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Rambus was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

12/29/2025 – Rambus had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Rambus was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/15/2025 – Rambus had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Rambus was downgraded by analysts at Cfra Research from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating.

12/8/2025 – Rambus was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $511,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,725.90. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

