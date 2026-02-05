Rakuten Group Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF makes up about 0.1% of Rakuten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETHA stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

