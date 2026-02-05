QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $148.89 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,820 shares of company stock worth $7,883,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting QUALCOMM

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — QCOM reported $3.50 EPS and $12.25B revenue, topping EPS and roughly matching revenue consensus, showing resilience in core handset and licensing businesses. Earnings report

Q1 results beat expectations — QCOM reported $3.50 EPS and $12.25B revenue, topping EPS and roughly matching revenue consensus, showing resilience in core handset and licensing businesses. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth drivers remain: management highlighted expansion beyond handsets (Open RAN, AI, automotive/data-center opportunities) and analysts point to strong cash flow that supports buybacks/dividends. Business expansion article

Longer-term growth drivers remain: management highlighted expansion beyond handsets (Open RAN, AI, automotive/data-center opportunities) and analysts point to strong cash flow that supports buybacks/dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Street ratings are mixed but tilted toward buys — MarketBeat shows 11 buys, 7 holds and 2 sells among 20 brokers, implying varied near-term views. Analyst consensus

Street ratings are mixed but tilted toward buys — MarketBeat shows 11 buys, 7 holds and 2 sells among 20 brokers, implying varied near-term views. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and materials available for detail — investors can review the transcript and slides to parse segment-level trends and management commentary. Earnings call transcript

Earnings call and materials available for detail — investors can review the transcript and slides to parse segment-level trends and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Cautionary Q2 guidance — QCOM issued EPS guidance of $2.45–$2.65 and revenue guidance $10.2B–$11.0B, below consensus (EPS ~2.66; revenue ~$11.1B), signalling near-term weakness tied to handset inventory and memory constraints. Guidance and memory shortage

Cautionary Q2 guidance — QCOM issued EPS guidance of $2.45–$2.65 and revenue guidance $10.2B–$11.0B, below consensus (EPS ~2.66; revenue ~$11.1B), signalling near-term weakness tied to handset inventory and memory constraints. Negative Sentiment: Memory-chip shortage is the proximate cause of the sell-off — analysts and management said limited memory supply will suppress smartphone shipments and chipset demand, prompting the market reaction and pressuring peers like Arm. Market reaction coverage

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.