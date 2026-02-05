PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.1538.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday.

PulteGroup stock opened at $134.43 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $142.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 281.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

