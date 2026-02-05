Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $23.43. Publicis Groupe shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 6,072 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PUBGY shares. Huber Research raised Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Publicis Groupe Trading Up 0.7%

About Publicis Groupe

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

