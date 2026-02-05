PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.930-2.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.0 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Get PTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $151.34 on Thursday. PTC has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 27.05%.The firm had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,512.04. This trade represents a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Key PTC News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and operational strength — PTC posted $1.92 EPS and $685.8M revenue (y/y revenue +21.4%), reported 8.4% constant‑currency ARR growth (9.0% ex‑Kepware/ThingWorx) and ~13% operating & free cash flow growth, highlighting large deal activity and AI product adoption. PTC ANNOUNCES FIRST FISCAL QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Q1 beat and operational strength — PTC posted $1.92 EPS and $685.8M revenue (y/y revenue +21.4%), reported 8.4% constant‑currency ARR growth (9.0% ex‑Kepware/ThingWorx) and ~13% operating & free cash flow growth, highlighting large deal activity and AI product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q2 guidance — PTC guided Q2 EPS to $1.93–$2.54 (above consensus) and revenue to $710M–$770M (above consensus), signaling management expects continuing top‑line momentum. Guidance Slide Deck

Raised Q2 guidance — PTC guided Q2 EPS to $1.93–$2.54 (above consensus) and revenue to $710M–$770M (above consensus), signaling management expects continuing top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large buybacks — management is executing a $2B authorization and expects to repurchase ~$1.115B–$1.315B in FY‑26 (including $200M in Q1 and potential use of after‑tax proceeds from Kepware/ThingWorx divestitures). This supports EPS and signals capital return priority. PTC outlines $1.1B–$1.3B share repurchases

Large buybacks — management is executing a $2B authorization and expects to repurchase ~$1.115B–$1.315B in FY‑26 (including $200M in Q1 and potential use of after‑tax proceeds from Kepware/ThingWorx divestitures). This supports EPS and signals capital return priority. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details & slides — management discussed AI embedding across the portfolio and provided slides/transcript for investors to evaluate deal drivers and margin cadence; useful for modeling but not a headline change. Earnings Call Presentation

Earnings call details & slides — management discussed AI embedding across the portfolio and provided slides/transcript for investors to evaluate deal drivers and margin cadence; useful for modeling but not a headline change. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups — Zacks and other outlets flagged the beat and pointed to key metrics (ARR, cash flow) for follow‑through; good context for modeling but no single surprise. Zacks Key Metrics

Analyst writeups — Zacks and other outlets flagged the beat and pointed to key metrics (ARR, cash flow) for follow‑through; good context for modeling but no single surprise. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and revenue‑guidance parsing — some reports said shares fell because parts of the guidance or legacy‑product trends disappointed investors despite the beat, indicating sensitivity to ARR composition and timing. Shares fall as revenue guidance disappoints

Market reaction and revenue‑guidance parsing — some reports said shares fell because parts of the guidance or legacy‑product trends disappointed investors despite the beat, indicating sensitivity to ARR composition and timing. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — JPMorgan cut PTC to Underweight, increasing selling pressure and signaling concerns about execution risk on legacy products and valuation going into FY‑26. JPMorgan Downgrades PTC

Institutional Trading of PTC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in PTC by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 18.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 68.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.