ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.54 and last traded at $61.97. 2,423,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,685,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.42.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 35.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

