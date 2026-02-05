Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,347 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $44,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.32. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $154.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Wall Street Zen cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

