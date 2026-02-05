Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $338.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $576.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $344.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.60 and its 200 day moving average is $328.83.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.